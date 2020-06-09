Rose Duckett



Lumberton -



Rose Duckett, age 98, of Lumberton, NJ passed away on Wednesday May 27, 2020.



Mrs. Duckett was born in Philadelphia, PA and had resided in Stratford, NJ and Port Richey, FL before moving to Hainesport, NJ. Rose was a devoted Catholic and was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace RC Church in Hainesport. But above all, she cherished the time spent with family and friends, and will be deeply missed by those she leaves behind.



Rose was predeceased by her spouse, John H. Duckett, Sr.; sons, Charles and Gary; granddaughter, Kimberly Duckett. She is survived by her son, John H. Duckett, Jr. (Judy); grandchildren, Charles, Matthew, Kevin, Erin Miller (Brad), Shannon Jedwabny (Joe); 7 great-grandchildren, Dylan, Collin and Hailey Duckett, Brad and Evelyn Miller, Savannah and Joseph Jedwabny.



Out of concern for public health, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Rose will be interred at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ.



Arrangements by Mount Laurel Home for Funerals









