|
|
Rose Gardella
Marlton NJ - GARDELLA, Rose Marie, of Marlton NJ, passed away on February 8, 2020, formerly of Bayonne NJ. She is retired from the Investment Banking firm of Dillon, Read and Co. in New York City.
She is survived by her beloved sister, Jane Birnbohm, 2 nephews: Greg (Tracey) Birnbohm and Don (Connie) Birnbohm , 2 nieces: Arlene (Lynne) Birnbohm and Carol Birnbohm and 7 adored great nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation on Saturday February 15, 2020 from 9-10:15 at the Church of St. Isaac Jogues 349 Evesboro Medford Road Marlton where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10:30am. Interment will be private at Holy Name Cemetery, Jersey City NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rose's memory to the church of St. Isaac Jogues 349 Evesboro Medford Road Marlton NJ 08053.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020