Bellmawr - Rose Gramenzi (nee Autuori), on February 4, 2019, of Bellmawr; formerly of Camden and Gloucester City. Age 91. Beloved wife of the late Armand. Devoted mother of Lorraine Frett (Frederick) and Marie Gramenzi. Loving grandmother of Michael Frett (McKenzie) and Steven Frett. Dear great grandmother of Danica, Lyanna, and Sienna Frett. Loving sister of the late Mary Iacovelli, Margaret Tozzi and Josephine Ragone. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Rose adored her family and enjoyed cooking for everyone. There will be a viewing from 8:15am to 9:15am on Friday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 10 am at St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church, 605 W. Browning Road, Bellmawr. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019