Pennsauken - On June 18, 2019, age 91, (nee McGowan) formerly of Pennsauken, NJ. She was the beloved wife of the late Lieutenant Commander James H. Bilodeau and loving mother of Joseph (Judith), James (Lori), Richard (Christine), Julia (Daniel) Purdy, Mary (Robert) Melia, Jacqueline (Christopher) Simmers, and John (Carey). She is also survived by 24 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Mrs. Bilodeau was the guidance secretary at Camden Catholic High School for 20 years. She was a US Navy veteran and a longtime member of St. Peter Church Merchantville. She was also a volunteer at St. Peter's School Lunch Program. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Friday evening from 6:00-9:00 PM in the Alloway Funeral Home 315 E. Maple Avenue Merchantville, NJ. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10:00 AM in St. Peter Church Merchantville, NJ. Interment will take place at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Bilodeau's memory to Camden Catholic High School.
Published in Courier-Post on June 20, 2019