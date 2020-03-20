|
Rose M. Meglio
Marlton - Rose M. Meglio passed away on March 18, 2020. She was 96 years old. Wife of the late Nicholas Meglio Jr. Beloved mother of Nancy Marker and Carol Meglio-Lentz (Douglas). Proud grandmother of James Eric Meissner (Jamie), Whitney Dana Gaztambide (Raphael), Justin Lentz (Tara), and Ethan Lentz (Taryn). Great Grandmother of Katelyn, Sophia, Nicholas, Addison, Oliver, Kelsey Jo, Quinn and Thorsten. Also survived by her brothers and sister, Charles and Joseph D'Alessandro, and Dolores DeLuca. Funeral Arrangements for Rose will be private. If desired, memorial donations may be made in Rose's name to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020