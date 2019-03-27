Services
MC CANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME
851 MONMOUTH STREET
Gloucester City, NJ 08030-1508
(856) 456-1142
Rose Millett
National Park - On March 25, 2019. Age 71. (nee Densten) Of National Park. Beloved wife of the late Dennis Millett. Survived by her son Bruce Ponto and granddaughter Lilli Ponto.

At Rose's request, there will be no services and cremation is private.

Please send sympathy cards to Bruce and Lilli Ponto: c/o McCann-Healey Funeral Home: P.O. Box 1071, Bellmawr, NJ 08099.

Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Rose M. Millett.

Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 27, 2019
