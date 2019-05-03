Services
Evoy-Banasz Funeral Home
129 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
(856) 547-7600
Viewing
Monday, May 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Christ The King Church
200 Windsor Avenue
Haddonfield, NJ
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ The King Church
200 Windsor Avenue
Haddonfield, PA
Moorestown - Rose M. Rizzi (nee Lario) age 107 of The Evergreens in Moorestown passed away April 30, 2019. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Charles A. Rizzi in 2015.

She is survived by her devoted family: daughter, Elaine Salvo (Sam) of Louisville, KY and son, Charles A. Rizzi, Jr. (Kathleen) of Voorhees; her grandchildren, Alison Cieslik (Vincent), Dennis Rizzi (Colleen) and David Salvo; 6 great grandchildren and her sister-in-law, Aileen Lario.

Mrs. Rizzi was born and raised in Camden. She lived many years in Haddonfield with her husband of 72 years, Judge Charles A. Rizzi, where they were members in Christ The King Parish. Mrs. Rizzi was kindhearted, friendly woman with impeccable taste who was deeply devoted to her family and enjoyed being with friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Monday 9:30-10:45a.m. at Christ The King Church, 200 Windsor Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ where a Mass of Resurrection will follow at 11:00a.m. Entombment Calvary Mausoleum, Cherry Hill, NJ. Memorial donations may be made to The Evergreens, 309 Bridgeboro Road, Moorestown, NJ 08057. Arrangements by EVOY-BANASZ FUNERAL HOME, Haddon Heights, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post on May 3, 2019
