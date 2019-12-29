Services
Rose Marie (LaPlace) Johnson


1930 - 2019
Rose Marie (LaPlace) Johnson Obituary
Rose Marie Johnson (nee LaPlace)

Williamstown, NJ - Age 89, passed away on December 28, 2019. Born in Barrington, NJ, she lived in Milford, CT before moving to Williamstown over 70 years ago.

Mrs. Johnson enjoyed traveling and was an avid reader.

Beloved wife of the late Walter W. Johnson. Devoted mother of Betty Thompson, Wendy Prychka, Joyce Bastianelli (Joe) and Robert Johnson (Linda). Loving grandmother of Michael Prychka, James Thompson, Scott Prychka, Holly Prychka, Marissa Bastianelli and Jared Johnson. Loving great-grandmother of Greycen Prychka, Macen Prychka, and Jacen Prychka. Dear sister of the late Elizabeth O'Connor. Also survived by nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Friday, January 3rd from 11:00 am - 12:00 noon at the Farnelli Funeral Home, 504 N. Main Street, Williamstown, where a service will be held at 12 noon. Burial will follow in Brotherhood Cemetery, Williamstown.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the , 3 Eves Drive, Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053.

To sign the guestbook online, please visit www.farnellifuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019
