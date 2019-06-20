Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Rose Locilento
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
8:45 AM - 9:45 AM
St. Joseph the Worker Parish, St. Aloysius RC Church
37 W. Haddon Ave.
Oaklyn, NJ
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph the Worker Parish, St. Aloysius RC Church
37 W. Haddon Ave.
Oaklyn, NJ
Mt. Ephraim - Rose Marie Locilento, on June 19, 2019, of Mt. Ephraim, formerly of Camden. Age 81. Beloved daughter of the late Domenic and Anna Marie (nee Burgo) Locilento. Devoted sister of Antoinette Conte (Sam) and the late Felicia Wames, Nicholas and Joseph Locilento, Lena Czyzewicz and Gina Tavani. Loving sister-in-law of Eleanor Locilento. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. There will be a viewing from 7 to 9pm Friday eve at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE and 8:45 to 9:45am Saturday morning at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, St. Aloysius RC Church, 37 W. Haddon Ave., Oaklyn. Funeral Mass 10am Saturday in church. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on June 20, 2019
