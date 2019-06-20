|
Rose Marie Locilento
Mt. Ephraim - Rose Marie Locilento, on June 19, 2019, of Mt. Ephraim, formerly of Camden. Age 81. Beloved daughter of the late Domenic and Anna Marie (nee Burgo) Locilento. Devoted sister of Antoinette Conte (Sam) and the late Felicia Wames, Nicholas and Joseph Locilento, Lena Czyzewicz and Gina Tavani. Loving sister-in-law of Eleanor Locilento. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. There will be a viewing from 7 to 9pm Friday eve at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE and 8:45 to 9:45am Saturday morning at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, St. Aloysius RC Church, 37 W. Haddon Ave., Oaklyn. Funeral Mass 10am Saturday in church. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on June 20, 2019