|
|
Rose Monaco
Stratford - Rose Monaco (nee Paoloca) of Stratford, passed away on November 3, 2019, at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Devoted mother of Joseph, Jr. (Anne Marie). Loving grandmother of Megan and Michael. Dear sister of Dante Paoloca (Louise), Betty DiVirgilio (the late Al), and the late Thomas, Mario, John and Joseph Paoloco. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Rose worked at Kennedy Memorial Hospital in Stratford for many years. She was also a devoted and active parishioner of St. Luke Church for many years.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Friday, November 8, 2019, from 8 to 10 AM at TERRANOVA FUNERAL HOME, 402 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights. Funeral Mass Friday, 11 AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, St. Luke Church, 55 Warwick Road, Stratford. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Samaritan Hospice (www.samaritannj.org). To express condolences and share memories please visit www.terranovafuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019