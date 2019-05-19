|
|
Rose Patricia Cheadle
- - Rose Patricia Cheadle (Rose), age 86, entered into eternal life joining her beloved husband Bill on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. She was born on July 22, 1931 in Camden, New Jersey to Andrew Fanelli and Elizabeth Di Giuseppi. Rose is survived by two children, three step-children, six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, many cousins and friends. We will miss her smile, love of life, love of sports and sense of humor. She loved sports so much that she became a staple at the Los Angeles Raider Coliseum games and became known as "Ma Raider". She had a beautiful singing voice and sang on the radio when she was in her early twenty's in New Jersey. Rose worked at the Federal Highway Administration (FHA) in the 1950's as a receptionist where she met Bill. They were married and celebrated 55 years of marriage on February 14, 2018. Rose loved to travel and has been to Italy, Spain, England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Bermuda. Rose devoted much of her life to the pets she shared with Bill. The couple of are now with their "fur children" in Heaven at the Rainbow Bridge. A celebration of life is scheduled for May 21, 2019 at Sunlit Gardens Assisted Living Community in Alta Loma, CA. Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to the ASPCA. Please contact the ASPCA and ask for the donation to be sent to the Bill Cheadle ASPCA Memorial Campaign.
Published in Courier-Post on May 19, 2019