Rose R. Barbarito
1919 - 2020
Bellmawr - Rose R. Barbarito (nee Coppola), on October 5, 2020, of Bellmawr. Age 101. Beloved wife of the late Daniel N. Barbarito. Devoted mother of Daniel J. Barbarito (Michele) and the late Rita M. Saponare. Mother-in-law of Anthony Saponare. Loving grandmom of Laura Damm (Edward) and Joseph Saponare (Tammy) and great grandmom of Kierstin, Erica, and Kacey. Preceded in death by 3 siblings. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews and friends. Rose was an avid BINGO player, baker, and cook. There will be a Funeral Mass 10am Thursday at St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church, Bellmawr. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rose's memory to St. Joachim Parish, 501 W. Browning Road, Bellmawr, NJ 08031. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.






Published in Courier Post from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church
Funeral services provided by
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
