Rose R. Giordano



Cherry Hill - Rose R. Giordano of Cherry Hill, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 9, 2020. She was the loving and devoted daughter of Lucio and Josephine (Aloi) Giordano and sister of the late Domenick.



She was born and raised in South Philadelphia where she resided for over 50 years until she moved to Cherry Hill, NJ where she lived, as she often told people, "in the little house I love."



Upon graduation from John W. Hallahan Catholic High School for Girls, Rose was hired by the Bell Telephone Company. Over the course of her career, she rose to a management position where she had the opportunity to mentor many young women who valued not only her expertise, but also her friendship. Some remained in contact with her to this day.



Rose loved to travel, especially to Italy. She was a woman of deep faith, and one trip that touched her profoundly was her pilgrimage to Medjugorje in the former Yugoslavia. She also enjoyed cruises, trips with her senior citizen group, dining out with family and friends, reading, and crocheting (a skill she taught to two generations).



Kind, generous, gracious and compassionate, she cared deeply for others and always lent a hand to anyone in need, truly living and following the Golden Rule. She will be missed by all who loved her. She has earned her rest, and we celebrate her life knowing it was well-lived, and she is at peace.



Rose is survived by her cousin, Grace Messina, her nieces and nephews to whom she was like a second mother: Sandra Ferber, Linda Rutherford, Michael Messina, and Joseph Messina; their children and grandchildren: Megan, Graham, Laura, Scott, Matthew, Lance, Brian, Elisa, Charlotte, Victoria, Hazel, and Ivy. She is also survived by her faithful caregiver, Rafi, and her sister-in-law, Anna Giordano.



Much gratitude is extended to the wonderful volunteers from Pastoral Care at Christ Our Light Church and to Samaritan Hospice for their kind and supportive care.



Funeral services were private. Donations in Rose's name may be made to Samaritan, 3906 Church Road, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054.









