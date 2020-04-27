|
Rose "Hope" Smith
Gibbsboro, NJ - Rose "Hope" Smith nee (Vlaisavljevich), age 98, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at the Artman Lutheran Home in Ambler, PA. She was the only child of Lillian Berkov and Iliya Vlaisavljevich .
Born on April 24, 1922, Hope spent her formative years in Philadelphia PA, pursuing her love for the piano, in the library reading, and completing secretarial studies at Simon Gratz High School. She was a longtime resident of Gibbsboro, NJ. She is predeceased by her beloved husband Joseph Smith.
Surviving are Hopes' daughter, Jacqueline Mouat of Gainesville, Florida; daughter Pamela Smith-Warner and wife Lynn Spiro of Philadelphia PA; grandchildren: Alex Mouat, Abigail Mouat, Melissa Spiro, Gail Smith and great grandchildren: Alexandra, Madison, Cristina and Aubrey.
Funeral Services will be private and under the direction of LeRoy P Wooster Funeral Home, Atco NJ. Interment will be held at a later date at the Brigadier General Doyle Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Arneytown, North Hanover Township, New Jersey. Memorial contributions may be made to the Artman Lutheran Home, 250 N. Bethlehem Pike, Ambler PA 19002. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020