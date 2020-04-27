Services
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
(856) 767-0539
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose "Hope" Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose "Hope" Smith Obituary
Rose "Hope" Smith

Gibbsboro, NJ - Rose "Hope" Smith nee (Vlaisavljevich), age 98, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at the Artman Lutheran Home in Ambler, PA. She was the only child of Lillian Berkov and Iliya Vlaisavljevich .

Born on April 24, 1922, Hope spent her formative years in Philadelphia PA, pursuing her love for the piano, in the library reading, and completing secretarial studies at Simon Gratz High School. She was a longtime resident of Gibbsboro, NJ. She is predeceased by her beloved husband Joseph Smith.

Surviving are Hopes' daughter, Jacqueline Mouat of Gainesville, Florida; daughter Pamela Smith-Warner and wife Lynn Spiro of Philadelphia PA; grandchildren: Alex Mouat, Abigail Mouat, Melissa Spiro, Gail Smith and great grandchildren: Alexandra, Madison, Cristina and Aubrey.

Funeral Services will be private and under the direction of LeRoy P Wooster Funeral Home, Atco NJ. Interment will be held at a later date at the Brigadier General Doyle Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Arneytown, North Hanover Township, New Jersey. Memorial contributions may be made to the Artman Lutheran Home, 250 N. Bethlehem Pike, Ambler PA 19002. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -