Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Roseann Capalbo
Viewing
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Viewing
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:15 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Agnes RC Church
701 Little Gloucester Road
Blackwood, NJ
Roseann Capalbo


1940 - 2020
Roseann Capalbo Obituary
Roseann Capalbo

Blackwood - Roseann Capalbo (nee Rizzo), on January 15, 2020, of Blackwood, NJ; formerly of Philadelphia, PA. Age 79. Beloved wife of the late James, Jr. Devoted mother of Kim Tourtellotte (Scott), Karen Mignucci (Bill), James Capalbo, III, and Ashly Terlizzi (Mike). Loving Nani of Matthew James, Julia Rose, Nicholas John, Kaitlyn James, James Scott, Alexandria Rose, and Michael James. Dear sister of Michele Palermo and the late Fran Rizzo. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. There will be a viewing from 6pm to 8pm Sunday evening and from 8:30am to 9:15am Monday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 10am Monday at Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Agnes RC Church, 701 Little Gloucester Road, Blackwood, NJ 08012. Entombment Calvary Mausoleum, Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Roseann's memory to the , 1851 Old Cuthbert Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
