Roseann Giffin
Somerdale - age 56, passed away suddenly on June 6, 2020. Survived by her children Harold and Danielle Barton, grandchildren Gianna, Norah, Harold IV, and niece Tara.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Monday, June 15th 10-11am at Eugene J. Zale Funeral Home, 712 N. White Horse Pike, Stratford, NJ 08084. Service 11am. Interment private. Please share condolences at www.ZaleFuneralHome.net
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.