Roseann Giffin
Roseann Giffin

Somerdale - age 56, passed away suddenly on June 6, 2020. Survived by her children Harold and Danielle Barton, grandchildren Gianna, Norah, Harold IV, and niece Tara.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Monday, June 15th 10-11am at Eugene J. Zale Funeral Home, 712 N. White Horse Pike, Stratford, NJ 08084. Service 11am. Interment private. Please share condolences at www.ZaleFuneralHome.net






Published in Courier Post from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
ZALE FUNERAL HOME - STRATFORD
JUN
15
Service
11:00 AM
ZALE FUNERAL HOME - STRATFORD
Funeral services provided by
ZALE FUNERAL HOME - STRATFORD
712 N WHITE HORSE PIKE
Stratford, NJ 08084
(856) 783-5100
