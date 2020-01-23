|
Roseanna D. Pulaski
Sicklerville - Roseanna D. Pulaski (nee Sparano), on January 21, 2020, of Sicklerville, formerly of Runnemede. Age 77. Beloved wife of the late Robert L. Pulaski. Devoted mother of Nicholas Pulaski, Ginamarie Wolfe (William), Roseanne Schuenemann (Carl) and Jennifer Pulaski-Duca. Loving grandmother of Alex (Kayla), Gianna, Michael and Brandon. Dear sister of the late Sonny Sparano. Sister-in-law of Florence Sparano. Aunt of Maria, Tommy and Andrea and their families. Roseanna was a career hairdresser for 50 years. There will be a viewing from 6 to 8pm Sunday eve and 9 to 10am Monday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 11am Monday at Holy Child Parish, St. Maria Goretti RC Church, Runnemede. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Roseanna's memory to the Animal Orphanage, 419 Cooper Rd., Voorhees, NJ 08043. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020