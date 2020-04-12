|
|
Roseanne E. Kimball
Berlin - On April 11, 2020, Roseanne (nee DiDino), age 75. Beloved wife of the late Frederick R. Kimball. Survived by daughters Deanna (Bill) Grossmann of Waterford and Denise (Lou) Siderio of West Berlin; 4 grandchildren Louis (Chloe), Morgan, Anthony (Emilie), and Matthew; 2 great-granddaughters Lyla and Harper; and brother Michael DiDino. Graveside services will be held privately under the direction of the ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, Clementon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020