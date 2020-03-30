|
Roselyn J. Eisenberg, nee Goldberg
Haddonfield - Dr. Roselyn J. Eisenberg 4/26/40-3/14/20 of Haddonfield passed away weeks from her 80th birthday, after a fall and short illness. She is survived by her two children, Jeff Eisenberg and Ruth Anne Robbins, her two children-in-law, Jennifer Jett and Steve Robbins, and her two grandchildren, Shelby Robbins and Gwen Robbins.
Dr. Eisenberg earned her Ph.D from the University of Pennsylvania and her AB from Bryn Mawr College (light blue). She completed her post-doctorate at Princeton University before being hired by the University of Pennsylvania as a microbiologist, and she was on the faculty at Penn's School of Veterinary Medicine for many decades. She earned a worldwide reputation for her groundbreaking virology research on herpes simplex virus, in the lab she led for decades with Dr. Gary H. Cohen. She was elected to the American Academy of Microbiologists and the American Association of the Advancement of Science. She served on the editorial board of the Journal of Virology; she herself was an author of over 260 articles. As a woman in science who also chose to have children, she faced and overcame significant hurdles early in her career, and she was presented with an award by Penn's Women's Center for serving as a role model, based particularly on the gender-discrimination claim she brought and won early in the days of Title VII. She retired from academe in 2017, after the death of her husband of 56 years, William V. Eisenberg. She spent the last two years of her life very happily in Davis, California. While there she worked on the retirement center's monthly newsletter and led a science-scholarship discussion group.
Roz, as she was known, filled her home with plants, an abundance of good food, and classical music. She was often ahead of a trend when it came to new products or services, telling friends in the mid-90's about "a new company that sells books online," or buying and restoring a Victorian house at the time they were considered white elephants on the market. Generous with gifts to a fault, she imparted to her children and grandchildren the importance of curiosity and analytical thinking.
A memorial service will be planned later. Donations can be sent to the Camden Center for Social Justice, www.camdenlawandjustice.org.
