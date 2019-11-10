Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Rosemarie Kruc
Viewing
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Viewing
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Agnes RCC
701 Little Gloucester Road
Blackwood, NJ
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Agnes RCC
701 Little Gloucester Road
Blackwood, NJ
Rosemarie A. Kruc


1961 - 2019
Rosemarie A. Kruc Obituary
Rosemarie A. Kruc

Pine Hill - Rosemarie A. Kruc, on November 9, 2019, of Pine Hill, formerly of Philadelphia. Age 57. Beloved wife of Jerry. Devoted mother of Christopher. Loving sister of Billy (Nancy) and Jeanne. Dear sister-in-law of Walter (Dottie) and John. Loving niece and goddaughter of Helen Carney. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Rosemarie worked for Highland High school. She loved the beach and her shore house in North Wildwood and being with her family. There will be a viewing on Wednesday from 7pm to 9pm at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. And on Thursday from 9:45am to 10:45am at Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Agnes RCC, 701 Little Gloucester Road, Blackwood, NJ 08012. Funeral Mass at 11am also in church. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made in Rosemarie's name to St. Gabriel Church, 2917 Dickinson Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146 or to the , 55 West Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
