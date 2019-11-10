|
Rosemarie A. Kruc
Pine Hill - Rosemarie A. Kruc, on November 9, 2019, of Pine Hill, formerly of Philadelphia. Age 57. Beloved wife of Jerry. Devoted mother of Christopher. Loving sister of Billy (Nancy) and Jeanne. Dear sister-in-law of Walter (Dottie) and John. Loving niece and goddaughter of Helen Carney. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Rosemarie worked for Highland High school. She loved the beach and her shore house in North Wildwood and being with her family. There will be a viewing on Wednesday from 7pm to 9pm at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. And on Thursday from 9:45am to 10:45am at Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Agnes RCC, 701 Little Gloucester Road, Blackwood, NJ 08012. Funeral Mass at 11am also in church. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made in Rosemarie's name to St. Gabriel Church, 2917 Dickinson Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146 or to the , 55 West Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019