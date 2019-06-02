Services
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
(856) 767-0539
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Rosemarie A. Rocco


1948 - 2019
Rosemarie A. Rocco Obituary
Rosemarie A. Rocco

Waterford Works, NJ - Rosemarie A. Rocco, age 70, of Waterford Works, NJ, passed away on Thursday May 30, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Frank Rocco. Loving mother of Frank (Christie) Rocco, Jr. and Melissa (Keith) Yarnes. Proud grandmother of Kyle, Dominic, Nicolas, Tyler, Juliana, and Andrew. Dear sister of Henry Waholek, Jr. She is also survived and will be sadly missed by her caregiver Nora Iarossi.

Rosemarie was born in Philadelphia, PA and had resided in Waterford Works since 1976. Her greatest love was being a grandmother to her grandchildren. She also enjoyed Bally's casino, spending time in Wildwood Crest and traveling to Disney World.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday June 4, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 am at the Leroy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ, where a prayer service will begin at 11:00 am. Cremation will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made directly to the family. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on June 2, 2019
