Rosemarie C. Terifay
Bellmawr - Rosemarie Cecilia Terifay, nee Kraus, age 86, of Bellmawr (originally from South Philadelphia) was called to heaven on Saturday, May 2, 2020. She was reunited with her recently deceased loving husband, Thomas. Devoted mother of Thomas, Michael, Kathleen (Tom), and Annmarie (John). Loving mom-mom to Ashley Rose, John Blair, and Megan Marie. She is also survived by many family members, nieces, nephews, and friends. She was predeceased by her brother Matthew (Jean). She was a graduate of John W. Hallahan Catholic Girls High School in Philadelphia, class of 1950. She looked forward to holidays, especially Christmas. Also looked forward to many summers spent down the Jersey shore, in Wildwood and Cape May. And when she was able to, she enjoyed helping out at school when her grandkids were young. But most of all, she loved spending time with family. Rosemarie was a wonderful wife, mother, mom-mom, sister, aunt and friend. She touched the lives of many with her unconditional love, generosity, and kindness. She will be forever missed. A private burial will be held at St. Mary Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post from May 3 to May 5, 2020