Rosemarie E. O'Toole
formerly of Cherry Hill - O'Toole-
Rosemarie E. age 89 of Trillium Woods in Plymouth, Minnesota passed away February 4. Survived by son James J. (Rebecca) O'Toole, III; daughter Kathleen (Scott) Haase; granddaughters Kelly Moeller, Megan Navarro, Kristin O'Toole, Shannon O'Toole, Erin O'Toole, Molly O'Toole, Katelyn Carlson and Allyson Haase; 8 great grandchildren; brothers Robert (Antje) Hellwig and Arthur (Sharon) Hellwig. Preceded in death by husband James J. O'Toole, Jr., parents Arthur and Dorothy Hellwig and sister Ruthie Hellwig.
Rosemarie found great pleasure spending time watching her extended family grow. She was also quite fond of playing Scrabble, using her Nook and a hand held poker game as well as visits to the casino and the grocery store Rosemarie loved her home state of New Jersey but moved to Minnesota 10 years ago to be closer to family.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Friday, February 14th 1:30 p.m. -2:30 p.m. at Murray-Paradee Funeral Home , 601 W. Route 70 Cherry Hill, N.J. followed by funeral services 2:30 p.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin, N.J. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to . To share condolences with the family please visit www.murrayparadeefh.com
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020