Rosemarie H. Haney
Maple Shade - Rosemarie H. Haney (nee Kelly) of Maple Shade, NJ formerly of Cherry Hill, NJ died March 25, 2019. She was 82. Beloved wife of the late Thomas C. Haney, Sr. Loving mother of Eileen Conlow (James) of Mt. Laurel, NJ; Patricia Steck (William) of Cherry Hill, NJ; Thomas C. Haney, Jr. of Pennsauken, NJ; Maureen Cahill (Dean) of Mt. Laurel, NJ; Richard Haney (Carrie) of Cherry Hill, NJ and Barbara Tilelli (Paul) of Cherry Hill, NJ. Devoted grandmother of Shannon, Erin, Dean, John, Sophia, Gabriella and Carmine. Viewing Friday morning 9:30am to 11am in Christ Our Light Church, 402 N. Kings Hwy, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Mass of Christian Burial 11:15am. Interment Colestown Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to The American Diabetes Foundation, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 27, 2019