Services
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ Our Light Church
402 N. Kings Hwy
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:15 AM
Christ Our Light Church
402 N. Kings Hwy
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemarie Haney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemarie H. Haney

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rosemarie H. Haney Obituary
Rosemarie H. Haney

Maple Shade - Rosemarie H. Haney (nee Kelly) of Maple Shade, NJ formerly of Cherry Hill, NJ died March 25, 2019. She was 82. Beloved wife of the late Thomas C. Haney, Sr. Loving mother of Eileen Conlow (James) of Mt. Laurel, NJ; Patricia Steck (William) of Cherry Hill, NJ; Thomas C. Haney, Jr. of Pennsauken, NJ; Maureen Cahill (Dean) of Mt. Laurel, NJ; Richard Haney (Carrie) of Cherry Hill, NJ and Barbara Tilelli (Paul) of Cherry Hill, NJ. Devoted grandmother of Shannon, Erin, Dean, John, Sophia, Gabriella and Carmine. Viewing Friday morning 9:30am to 11am in Christ Our Light Church, 402 N. Kings Hwy, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Mass of Christian Burial 11:15am. Interment Colestown Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to The American Diabetes Foundation, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now