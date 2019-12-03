|
Rosemarie "Susie" Hulme
Stratford - Rosemarie "Susie" Hulme (née Ober), 92 years, of Stratford, NJ passed away on December 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert Hulme. Loving mother of Robert J. Hulme, Martin S. Hulme, Michael (Michael Todd Schonauer) Hulme and Michele (the late Joseph) Sweeney. Dear sister of Edward (Ruth) Ober. Cousin of Melvina McShey. Cherished grandmother of Matthew Hulme and Dara Hulme and great grandmother of Penelope. She will also be missed by the mother of her grandchildren, Sharon Skow.
Susie was a 1945 graduate of Camden Catholic High School. She worked in the family business for her father, Charles F. Ober & Son, Inc in Voorhees, NJ and also as an operator for NJ Bell. Her favorite past time was going to Atlantic City with her family.
A visitation with her family will be held on Friday morning from 9:30AM to 10:30AM at the DANKS-HINSKI FUNERAL HOME 125 N. WHITE HORSE PIKE, LINDENWOLD, NJ 08021. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish Shrine at St. Lawrence Campus 135 N White Horse Pike, Lindenwold, NJ 08021. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin, NJ. For condolences;DANKSHINSKIFUNERALHOME.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019