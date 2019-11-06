Services
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Bradley Funeral Home
Route 73 and Evesham Road
Marlton, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Church
100 Willow Bend Road
Marlton, NJ
Cherry Hill - Rosemarie R. Vassallo (nee DiGiacomo), of Cherry Hill, NJ, passed away on November 5, 2019. Age 87. Beloved wife of the late Dominic Vassallo. Devoted mother of Carolann Casey (Robert) and Louis Vassallo (Cheryl). Dear sister of the late Margaret Toriello (Louis) and the late Gloria Felici (George). Loving grandmother of Louis, Jr. and Brianna. Rosemarie is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Monday, November 11, from 9:00 AM -10:15 AM at Bradley Funeral Home, Route 73 and Evesham Road, Marlton, NJ. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM at St. Joan of Arc Church, 100 Willow Bend Road, Marlton, NJ. Interment will follow at Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
