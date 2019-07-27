Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
For more information about
RoseMary Haubrich
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for RoseMary Haubrich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RoseMary D. Haubrich


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RoseMary D. Haubrich Obituary
RoseMary D. Haubrich

Bellmawr - RoseMary D. Haubrich (nee Spadea), on July 25, 2019, of Bellmawr. Age 85. Beloved wife of the late Jack Haubrich. Devoted mother of Kathy Marino (Ed), Jon Haubrich (Jody), and Dorothea McLeer (John). Loving grandmother of Jon Haubrich, Jr. (Monique), Jessica Petrucci (John), Jacklyn McLeer, and Taylor McLeer and great-grandmother of Gianna Petrucci and Rachel Kitchenman. Dear sister of Anna Gaspari (Lou) and the late Frank, Domenic, Nick and Terry. Cherished sister-in-law of Skip Haubrich. There will be a viewing from 8:15am to 9:45am Monday morning at St. Joachim Parish, Mary Mother of the Church, 20 Braisington Ave. Bellmawr, NJ 08031. Funeral Mass 10am at the church. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rosemary's memory to 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RoseMary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now