|
|
RoseMary D. Haubrich
Bellmawr - RoseMary D. Haubrich (nee Spadea), on July 25, 2019, of Bellmawr. Age 85. Beloved wife of the late Jack Haubrich. Devoted mother of Kathy Marino (Ed), Jon Haubrich (Jody), and Dorothea McLeer (John). Loving grandmother of Jon Haubrich, Jr. (Monique), Jessica Petrucci (John), Jacklyn McLeer, and Taylor McLeer and great-grandmother of Gianna Petrucci and Rachel Kitchenman. Dear sister of Anna Gaspari (Lou) and the late Frank, Domenic, Nick and Terry. Cherished sister-in-law of Skip Haubrich. There will be a viewing from 8:15am to 9:45am Monday morning at St. Joachim Parish, Mary Mother of the Church, 20 Braisington Ave. Bellmawr, NJ 08031. Funeral Mass 10am at the church. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rosemary's memory to 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 27, 2019