Rosemary Giannattasio
1948 - 2020
Lindenwold - Rosemary Giannattasio (née Eldridge), 71 years, of Lindenwold NJ, passed away on July 7, 2020. Daughter of the late Milton and Helen (née Girondi) Eldridge. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Giannattasio. Loving mother of Daniel J. (Jennifer). Dear sister of Mildred (Dave) Simpson, and the late Buddy Eldridge and Patty Manos. Cherished grandmother of Nicholas, Julia, Alex, Adaria, Shawn, Charlotte. Fur mom to Fuzzy, Ralph, Smokey, Jasmine, Sue, Spot, Patches and Junior.

Cremation, services and interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin NJ will take place privately. Arrangements under the direction of DANKS-HINSKI FUNERAL HOME, LINDENWOLD NJ. For lasting condolences please visit dankshinskifuneralhome.com.




Published in Courier Post from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
Danks-Hinski Funeral Home
