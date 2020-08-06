1/1
Rosemary J. Tophoven
Rosemary J. Tophoven

Sicklerville - Rosemary J. Tophoven (formerly of Cherry Hill, NJ) died on August 4, 2020. Age 87. Beloved wife of the late Charles Tophoven. Loving mother of Lori A. McCormack (Kevin J.) of Sicklerville, NJ and Leslie A. McMahon (Thomas F.) of Pittsgrove, NJ. Devoted grandmother of Fallon, Kelsey, Abigail and Allison. Dear sister of Amelia Weintraub (Steve) of Sewell, NJ and Joan Jones (The late Samuel) of Marlton, NJ. Viewing Friday, August 14, 2020 from 9 to 10:15am in The Schetter Funeral Home, 304 W. Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 11am at Holy Eucharist Church, Cherry Hill, NJ. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit schetterfh.com.




Published in Courier Post from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Viewing
09:00 - 10:15 AM
Schetter Funeral Home
AUG
14
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Eucharist Church
Funeral services provided by
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
