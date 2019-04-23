Services
Creran Funeral Home
400 White Horse Pike
Oaklyn, NJ 08107
856-854-2846
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Aloysius Church
37 W. Haddon Ave
Oaklyn, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Aloysius Church
37 W. Haddon Ave
Oaklyn, NJ
View Map
Oaklyn - On April 15, 2019, (nee Ordille) of Oaklyn, NJ, age 92. She was the beloved wife of the late Michael C. DeLiso, loving mother of Michael J. (Dorothy), Robert J. (Paula) and Joseph A. DeLiso and dear sister of Mildred Ordille and the late Elizabeth M. Christos. She is also survived by her dear grandchildren Andrew, Pamela, Matthew, Michael, Claire, Catherine, Kristina, Jeffery, and great-grandchildren Savanna, Jake, Charlie, Freddy, Bobby and Ellie Rose. Rosemary was born and raised in Hammonton and had worked as a clerk for the Camden County Courts. Relatives and friends are invited to meet Friday, April 26th from 9:30 to 11:30 AM at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, St. Aloysius Church, 37 W. Haddon Ave., Oaklyn, NJ. Rosemary's Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 AM. Interment will be private at the request of her family. In lieu of flowers the family has suggested memorial donations be made to the Gift of Life Family House, 401 Callowhill St., Philadelphia, PA 19123 or at www.giftoflifefamilyhouse.org. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at (www.creranfh.com)
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 23, 2019
