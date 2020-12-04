1/
Rosemary Reimer
Rosemary Reimer

Washington Twp. - (nee McDermott) On December 3, 2020. Age 77. Beloved wife of John F., Jr. Devoted mother of John F., III (Elizabeth), Kimberly Mitkus (John) and Deborah Sklodowski. Loving grandmother of John, IV (Allison), Victoria, Christian, Jessica (Tarek), Matthew and Justina.

Family and Friends are invited to atttend her Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday 12:30 PM at SS Peter & Paul RC Church, 362 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Rosemary's memory may be made to St. Jude Research Children's Hospital 535 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com

"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"




Published in Courier Post from Dec. 4 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Mass of Christian Burial
12:30 PM
SS Peter & Paul RC Church
