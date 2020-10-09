1/1
Ross L. Del Rossi
1947 - 2020
Ross L. Del Rossi

Pine Hill - Ross L. Del Rossi, on October 8, 2020, of Pine Hill; formerly of Runnemede. Age 73. Beloved husband of over 50 years to Marylou (nee Pfeffer). Cherished father of the late Ross Del Rossi, Jr. and father-in-law of Roseann. Dear grandfather of Nicolette Del Rossi. Dear brother of Carol Szalabofka (the late Edward) and the late Barbara Butterworth (the late Michael). Also survived by his many loved ones, including nieces, nephews, and family. Ross was an avid fisherman and loved to cook spaghetti and clams. He was a former councilman for the Borough of Pine Hill. Ross loved his family, especially his granddaughter. The sun rose and set on his loves Marylou and Nicolette. There will be a viewing from 10am to 12 noon Tuesday at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral service 12 noon at the funeral home. Interment Erial Cemetery, Erial, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Ross's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.






Published in Courier Post from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
