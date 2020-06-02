Rowenia Patterson
Paterson - Rowenia Patterson (Williams), age 91, of Paterson (formerly of Camden), departed this life on May 23, 2020.
Beloved Mother of Linda Pugh and Sandra Bryant.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.