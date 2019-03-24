|
|
Roy "Chip" Crouch
Hammonton - Roy "Chip" Crouch, of Hammonton, passed away on March 15, 2019 surrounded by his loving wife Phyllis, sons Christopher and Matthew.
He was a lifelong member of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 711 Local 1331 and had been awarded the "Distinction of Lifetime Membership".
He will be greatly missed by his family, especially his brother and sister in law's Peter Scaffidi (Lorraine), Joseph Scaffidi (Carol), John Richard Scaffidi (Kathie), Rosemary Eikamp, Cathy Scaffidi, Nancy Scaffidi, Jimmy Scaffidi (Suzanne), and Marie Scaffidi as well as his dear co-workers and life long friends: Tommy, Joann & Brian Dixon, Jim Hatton, Lou Carty and Howard Abbott.
A Funeral Mass will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Food Pantry, 226 French St., Hammonton, NJ 08037. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 24, 2019