Services
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Victory Temple Community Church C.O.G.I.C.
426 N. 2nd Street
Camden, NJ
Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
6:00 PM
Victory Temple Community Church C.O.G.I.C
426 N. 2nd Street
Camden, NJ
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Bennie Smith Funeral Home
437 N. Front Street
Seaford, DE
Roy J. Smith Sr. Obituary
Roy J. Smith, Sr.

Camden - age 76, departed this life on Monday, August 5, 2019.

Services will be held 6pm Friday, August 9, 2019 at Victory Temple Community Church C.O.G.I.C., 426 N. 2nd Street, Camden. Viewing hours: 3pm - 6pm. Additional viewing hours will be held 11am - 1pm Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 437 N. Front Street, Seaford, DE. Burial in Macedonia Cemetery, Seaford, DE. Arrangements entrusted to COVINGTON FUNERAL HOME, Atco. Condolences may be sent to www.covingtonfh.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 8, 2019
Remember
