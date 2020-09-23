1/1
Roy R. Rever Sr.
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roy R. Rever, Sr.

Roy R. Rever, Sr. on September 22, 2020, of Glendora. Age 90. Beloved husband of the late Laura. Devoted father of Roy Rever, Jr. (Darleen) and James Rever (Mary Jo). Loving grandfather of James Rever, Jr. Dear brother of the late Emery Rever and Clarence Rever. Loved by many nieces and nephews. Stepfather of Joyce and Debbie. Roy proudly served in the US Navy on the USS Hamul Repair Ship for Destroyers. He was a member of Stetser Lamartine American Legion Post 281, where he served on the Honor Guard. There will be a graveside service 11am Friday at Erial Cemetery, New Brooklyn & Jarvis Roads, Erial. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Roy's memory to American Legion Post 281, 2101 Chews Landing Road, Blackwood, NJ 08012. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Erial Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved