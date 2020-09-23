Roy R. Rever, Sr.
Roy R. Rever, Sr. on September 22, 2020, of Glendora. Age 90. Beloved husband of the late Laura. Devoted father of Roy Rever, Jr. (Darleen) and James Rever (Mary Jo). Loving grandfather of James Rever, Jr. Dear brother of the late Emery Rever and Clarence Rever. Loved by many nieces and nephews. Stepfather of Joyce and Debbie. Roy proudly served in the US Navy on the USS Hamul Repair Ship for Destroyers. He was a member of Stetser Lamartine American Legion Post 281, where he served on the Honor Guard. There will be a graveside service 11am Friday at Erial Cemetery, New Brooklyn & Jarvis Roads, Erial. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Roy's memory to American Legion Post 281, 2101 Chews Landing Road, Blackwood, NJ 08012. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
