Roy Vincent Kaiser
Folsom - age 64, passed away Tuesday November 12, 2019 at AtlantiCare Medical Center in Atlantic City, NJ. Roy was born in Phila. PA and went on to graduate from Collingswood High School, and Rutgers University. He worked for the Teamsters Local #676 in Collingswood for over 16 years as the Secretary-Treasurer and for UPS for over 26 years. He was one of the youngest boys in New Jersey to achieve Eagle Scout. Roy loved to do crossword puzzles, read, gardening, travel sports and watching his grandchildren play sports. He loved to help others and was a very generous man. He loved spending time with "Dobie" his Chihuahua Pomeranian. Roy is predeceased by his father Roy Otto Kaiser. He is survived by his mother Jacqueline (nee Leone) Kaiser, his wife Judi (nee Meyers) and his children, Michael Kaiser (Amy), Debbi Christiansen-Bennett (Jim), Ed Vernier (Heather), Rian Steinbiss (Chris), Rain Kaiser (Kristie) and Roy Kaiser (Regina). His brothers and sisters, Ron Kaiser, Ray Kaiser (Joni), Mike Kaiser (Heather), Brian Kaiser (Kate), Eric Kaiser (Jodie), Kathy Clark (Mike), Jackie Grasso (Wayne) and Linda Cannon (Dave). Loving grandfather of Spenser, Joey, Kristen, Lexy, Maddy, Eddie, Carleigh, Jordyn and Jimmy. He will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Family and friends are invited to his visitation Saturday November 16h from 9:00 - 11:00am with funeral services to follow at 11:00am all at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. Third St. Hammonton, NJ 08037. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Our Lady of the Lakes Church 19 Malaga Rd. Collings Lakes, NJ 08094. To share condolences please visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019