Rubelio Vincent Pepa
Camden - Rubelio Vincent Pepa "Robert""Bob""Pep""Pepe" died suddenly on Tuesday June 11, 2019 in his home. Robert was born on February 10, 1931 to the late Ermelina and Ottavio Pepa. He was raised in Camden where he attended Our Lady of Mt. Carmel School until 8th grade; later graduating from Camden County Vocational School with certificates in plumbing and welding. He was a lifelong Camden resident. Bob served during the Korean War in the United States Navy from 1951- 1956 achieving an E-6 rank while aboard the U.S.S. Bryce Canyon, A.D. 36. Bob retired from A.D.T. in Pennsauken with over 40 years of service as a Shop Steward. He was a member of the National Rifle Association, the I.L.S. Foundation and the Knights of Columbus (Marion Council #3784 and 4th Degree at the Bishop Justin McCarthy Assembly). In his free time he enjoyed collecting stamps, salt water fishing and teaching ball room dancing at Arthur Murray Dance Studio.
He is survived by his children, Barbara Johnson, Nicholas and Lois Rapanotti, Lisa Rapanotti, Michael and Yvette Rapanotti, Rebecca and Tom McFadden, Joseph DeNardo and Julius Jamison; his grandchildren, Deanna, Dominic, Ryan, Vincent, Brian, Kimmie, Michael James, Stephen, Sarah, Jessica, Nick Jr. and Zachary, Bobby; his great grandchildren, Bryce, Gage, Damien, Faith Lynne, Morgan, Logan and Paxton and his fur grandchildren, Dallas and Ramsey. Bob was predeceased by his beloved wife, Filomena Rapanotti (nee Carbone) and his siblings, Roland Pepa, Angeline Argenteri, Elva Pepa, Aspasia "Mary" Widmann, Adriana Yetkow - Green and Osvelia "Bea""Babe" Villardo.
Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements by McBride - Foley Funeral Home, 228 W. Broad St., Paulsboro, NJ 08066. The family requests Mass cards in his memory, they can be mailed to the funeral home. Memories can be shared at www.mcbridefoleyfh.com.
Published in Courier-Post on June 16, 2019