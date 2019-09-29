Services
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
Mary, Mother of Mercy Parish - Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church
500 Greentree Road
Glassboro, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Mary, Mother of Mercy Parish - Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church
500 Greentree Road
Glassboro, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruben Vedar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruben H. Vedar


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruben H. Vedar Obituary
Ruben H. Vedar

Washington Twp. - On September 25, 2019. Age 81. Beloved husband of Elizabeth (nee Miclat). Devoted father of Paul Vedar (Aimee), Melissa Newkirk (Frank IV), and Jennifer Samaniego (Edgardo, Jr.). Loving grandfather of Genevieve, Evangelyn, Brandon, Darius, Isabella, Trevor, Seneca, Benjamin, Sloane, and Samantha. Dear brother of Edna Dela Rosa.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Monday 6:00 - 8:00 pm at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Road, Washington Twp. and Tuesday 9:45 - 10:45 am at Mary, Mother of Mercy Parish - Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church, 500 Greentree Road, Glassboro. Mass of Christian Burial, 11:00 am. Interment Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Williamstown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ruben's memory to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, 5526 West 13400 South #510, Herriman, UT 84096.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com

"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruben's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Egizi Funeral Home
Download Now