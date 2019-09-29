|
Ruben H. Vedar
Washington Twp. - On September 25, 2019. Age 81. Beloved husband of Elizabeth (nee Miclat). Devoted father of Paul Vedar (Aimee), Melissa Newkirk (Frank IV), and Jennifer Samaniego (Edgardo, Jr.). Loving grandfather of Genevieve, Evangelyn, Brandon, Darius, Isabella, Trevor, Seneca, Benjamin, Sloane, and Samantha. Dear brother of Edna Dela Rosa.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Monday 6:00 - 8:00 pm at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Road, Washington Twp. and Tuesday 9:45 - 10:45 am at Mary, Mother of Mercy Parish - Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church, 500 Greentree Road, Glassboro. Mass of Christian Burial, 11:00 am. Interment Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Williamstown.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ruben's memory to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, 5526 West 13400 South #510, Herriman, UT 84096.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 29, 2019