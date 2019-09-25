Services
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
8:15 AM - 10:15 AM
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Our Light Church
402 N. Kings Hwy
Cherry Hill, NJ
Rudolph J. Paliaga


1924 - 2019
Rudolph J. Paliaga Obituary
Rudolph J. Paliaga

Cherry Hill, - Rudolph J. Paliaga of Cherry Hill, NJ, died September 22, 2019. He was 94. Beloved husband for 59 years to the late Margaret P. (nee Amanto). Loving father of Rudolph M. Paliaga (Diana); Phyllis Warrington (Charles); Dennis Paliaga (Debbie) and Donna Lemanowicz (Ron). Devoted grandfather of Kimberly Barnett (Chris); Charles Warrington II; Gina Pusloski (Charles); Nicole Anderson (Blake) and Josh McCulley (Tori). Dear Great grandfather of 9. Viewing Friday morning 8:15 to 10:15 am in The Schetter Funeral Home, 304 W. Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 11 am in Christ Our Light Church, 402 N. Kings Hwy, Cherry Hill, NJ. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. Please visit schetterfh.com for additional information and to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 25, 2019
