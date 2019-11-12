|
Rudolph Pellegrini
Somerdale - Age 90, originally of Philadelphia, PA and Somerdale, NJ, passed on November 12, 2019. Rudy was a successful Philadelphia business man, a devoted father of James Pellen (Deborah), Debra Pellegrini (Frank Bach), & Jill Pellegrini (Joe Bechta). A loving grandfather to; Alicia, Justina, Shayna, Noah, Jason, Zachary, Shelbi, Emily, Jesse. Survived by beloved sister Gemma Davis and the late Silvio, Tony, Jerry, Vincent, John, Joseph, Settimo, Carmela, Domenick, Raymond, Robert, William Pellegrini. Rudy touched many with his kindness, wisdom and generosity. A true gentleman, we shall miss you dad.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019