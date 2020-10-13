Russell C. Hunt
Northfield - On October 11, 2020, Russell C. Hunt, beloved husband of the late Marie J. Hunt (nee Costello) passed away. Russell was the son of the late Henry E. Hunt and the late Mildred E. Hunt (nee Brown). He was the loving father of Danielle "Dannie" (Joseph D.) Carruth, Angelique "Angel" (Kyle) Franzoni and Amanda "Mandy" (Jeremy) Sexton. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren: Hunter, Logan, Brianna, Gavin, Sarah, Allison, Benjamin, and Priscilla; siblings Wayne, Brian, Carol, Harry (Cathy), and Lorraine (Jimmy); and many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Russell was predeceased by siblings Judith, Thomas, and Richard; father-in-law Tito Correnti; and mother-in-law Yolanda Correnti (nee Patrizi). Funeral services and burial will be held privately under the direction of the Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home, Clementon, NJ 08021. Share memories and condolences at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com
