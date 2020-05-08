|
Russell C. Worrell
Haddonfield, NJ - Russell C. Worrell, long-time resident of Haddonfield, NJ passed away on May 5, 2020 at the age of 76. He was born on June 2, 1943 in Philadelphia, PA to E. Clark and Harriett Worrell.
He graduated from Haddonfield Memorial High School in 1962 and Philadelphia College of Textiles & Science in 1966 where he received a BS in Business Administration. An outstanding entrepreneur, he founded Powerquip Associates, Inc. and sold power and construction equipment nationwide.
Russ married Felicia Lesinskas in 1967 and together they raised three daughters, Denene, Leslie and Allison. He was a member of many philanthropic organizations, notably the Haddonfield Jaycees and the Lion's Club. He enjoyed many hobbies including fishing, boating and antique cars. He had a love for the shore and spent summers in Stone Harbor.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Felicia in 2016. Tragically, he was also preceded in death by his son-in-law William Waddington in 2019. He is survived by his three daughters, Denene Mozzachio of Audubon, NJ, Leslie Levchuck (Sean) of Greenlawn NY, and Allison Waddington (William) of Haddonfield, NJ. He is also survived by six beloved grandchildren: Hailey, Connor, Sophia, Cameron, Kelsie and Claire, as well as his siblings, Barbara Johnston (Ken) of The Villages, FL, Janet Shoemaker of Blackwood, NJ, David Worrell (Monica) of Havre de Grace MD, and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
A memorial service will be planned once it is appropriate to do so.
