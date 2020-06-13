Russell Drabold Iii
Russell Drabold, III

Tabernacle - Russell Drabold, III of Tabernacle, NJ died Thursday, June 11, 2020. He was 70. Son of the late Russell, Jr. and Muriel Drabold, Russell is survived by his wife, Deborah A.; his children, Erich R. (Katie) and Lauren K. McAfee (Charles); his grandchildren, James, Jacob, Emily, Ashlyn, and Brayden and his sister, April Schwamb. He was predeceased by his sister Cheryl Mason. Russell was a Financial Advisor with LPL in Moorestown. He was a member of the Medford Lakes Country Club. Visitation for Russell will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 10 AM until 12 Noon at the Lechner Funeral Home, 24 N. Main St., Medford.




Published in Courier Post from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Lechner Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Lechner Funeral Home
24 North Main Street
Medford, NJ 08055
609-654-2298
