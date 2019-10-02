Services
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Andrew's United Methodist Church
327 Marlton Pike West
Cherry Hill, NJ
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Andrew's United Methodist Church
Russell E. Allen

Russell E. Allen Obituary
Russell E. Allen

Marlton - Russell E. Allen of Marlton, NJ, died on September 29, 2019. Age 87. Beloved husband of Carol (nee Suessenguth), also survived by children, Tamara Harle of Concord, NC; Cynthia Allen of Haddon Heights, NJ; Beth Cribben (Dennis) of Marlton, NJ and 4 grandchildren. A native of Philadelphia, Mr. Allen was a graduate of Drexel University. A practicing electrical engineer for 43 years, he designed various types of power plants in the US, India, and Thailand. A member of the IEEE, he served on several standards committees throughout his career. A US Army veteran, he served on active duty from 1953-1955. Mr. Allen was a long-time member of St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, serving as a building committee member, Sunday School Superintendent, Finance Committee Chairman, member of the Administrative Board, a Nursery School committee member and later Nursery School treasurer. He was a board member and former treasurer of The Neighborhood Center in Camden, NJ. In retirement, he helped to upgrade the nuclear energy standards for the international community at the International Center in Vienna, Austria. He also spent many years as a volunteer at Methodist Hospital in Philadelphia. Mr. Allen was an avid reader, enjoyed traveling but was happiest when at home with family. Relatives and friends will gather for a visitation from 10 to 11 AM on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, 327 Marlton Pike West, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. His Memorial Service will follow at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to St. Andrew's Church at the above address or to The Neighborhood Center, 278 Kaighns Ave, Camden NJ 08103. Please visit schetterfh.com for additional information and to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 2, 2019
