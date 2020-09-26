Russell E. Kemly
Russell E. Kemly passed away unexpectedly and suddenly on September 23, 2020. Born in Jersey City, Russ was 83 years old. He was a resident of Marlton for the last 17 years. Beloved husband of 60 years to Janice C. (nee Green). Father of Scott (Stacey) Kemly and Robert (Gabrielle) Kemly. Cherished grandfather of Alexa (Michael) Desiante, Sydney Kemly and Julia Kemly.
Russ proudly served his country in the US National Guard. Russ received his degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University. He was a regional sales manager for Johnson and Johnson, where he retired after 32 years of employment.
Russ and Janice enjoyed vacations at their Long Beach Island home as well as their West Palm Beach home. Russ enjoyed his time fishing, boating and being by the water. He loved talking about his job, spending time with his children, grandchildren and giving his words of wisdom. He will be missed by his family and friends. We love you rest in peace. A gathering of family and friends will be held Wednesday, September 30th, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Givnish of Marlton, 398 East Main Street Marlton NJ 08053. His Memorial Service will follow at 1 p.m.
We ask that guests pay their respects and exit the building in a timely manner to allow other guests to do the same. All visitors will be required to wear a facial covering.
