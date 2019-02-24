|
Ruth A. Christophersen
Wilmington, DE - On Monday, February 04, 2019, Ruth Ann Christophersen, age 83, passed away. Daughter of the late Chris Christophersen and Elsebeth Christophersen, Ruth is survived by sister Susan Anderson, as well as five children: Jennifer Kimberly, Lee Linton, James Linton IV, Michael McClintic, and Casey McClintic, twelve grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren.
Ruth worked part time as a bookkeeper for Independent Resources, Inc. in Wilmington, DE. When she wasn't working, she wrote the monthly newsletter for the Sons of Norway's Fredriksten Lodge #125 in Bensalem, PA, an organization with which she had been a longtime member. Ruth was a passionate accordion player, and spent years with the Acme Accordion School out of Westmont, NJ. She even took on students in her spare time. Ruth was also a past member of the Broomhall string band for many years, performing with them in several Mummer's Day Parades as an accordion player.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 03, 2019, at the Sons of Norway's Fredriksten Lodge #125, 187 State Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020 from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. Arrangements under care of DuBois Funeral Home, Audubon, NJ. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.duboisfuneralhome.net.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 24, 2019