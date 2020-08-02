Ruth A. Jones
Hamilton (Formerly of Stratford) - On August 1, 2020, Ruth (nee Domenick), age 85. Beloved wife of the late Robert L. Jones. Survived by her son Stephen Jones; her daughter-in-law Jill Kopen; her grandson Charlie; and many loving nieces and nephews. Loving sister of the late Richard Domenick. Ruth worked as an Administrative Clerk for Prudential Insurance in Scranton, PA. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the graveside service on Thursday at 12:30 pm at Bethel Memorial Park, 1620 Cove Rd., Pennsauken, NJ 08110. Arrangements under the direction of the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, Clementon, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Alzheimer's Association
, 399 Market St., #102, Philadelphia, PA 19106. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com
.