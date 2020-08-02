1/
Ruth A. Jones
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth A. Jones

Hamilton (Formerly of Stratford) - On August 1, 2020, Ruth (nee Domenick), age 85. Beloved wife of the late Robert L. Jones. Survived by her son Stephen Jones; her daughter-in-law Jill Kopen; her grandson Charlie; and many loving nieces and nephews. Loving sister of the late Richard Domenick. Ruth worked as an Administrative Clerk for Prudential Insurance in Scranton, PA. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the graveside service on Thursday at 12:30 pm at Bethel Memorial Park, 1620 Cove Rd., Pennsauken, NJ 08110. Arrangements under the direction of the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, Clementon, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Alzheimer's Association, 399 Market St., #102, Philadelphia, PA 19106. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved