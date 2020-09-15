1/
Ruth Ann Dutton
Ruth Ann Dutton

Atco - Ruth Ann Dutton age 80 of Atco, NJ passed away on Monday September 14, 2020. Ruth Ann is predeceased by her husbands, Ralph Shaw, James Dutton and her brother William T. Sharp. She is survived by her children, Debra Shaw-Blemings of Atco, NJ, Ralph Shaw, Jr. of Atco, NJ and Barbara Barclay of Berlin, NJ. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family on Monday evening, September 21, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ. A prayer service will begin at 8:00 pm. Interment will be private. Cremation was held privately.




Published in Courier Post from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
LeRoy P. Wooster
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
(856) 767-0539
