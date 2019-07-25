|
|
Ruth Benson
Pennsauken - Ruth J. Benson (nee Johnson) passed away peacefully on Saturday July 13, 2019 at the age of 92. Born in Camden she spent most of her life as a resident in Lawnside, however the last few months of her life she resided in Voorhees.
Ruth will always be remembered as a spiritual, loving, giving teacher both at the Lawnside Elementary School where she taught for over 30 years, and also from youth on as a Sunday School teacher and later as Sunday School Superintendent at Grace Temple Baptist Church in Lawnside and then at Bible Baptist Church in Lindenwold. She is a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., and a respected former member of the Lawnside Scholarship Club and the NAACP, Camden County Chapter.
Beloved wife of the late William E. Benson and loving mother of the late Mark Benson. She is also survived by her sisters Mae Pitts of Lawnside, Inez Harris of Mt Laurel, and Leola Johnson of Voorhees, and her only brother Joseph (Patricia) Johnson of Lawnside. Also surviving are her adopted God children Ashley and Chelsea Reynolds and Dollie Jones of New Haven Michigan, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Services to be held Saturday July 27 at Bible Baptist Church in Lindenwold with viewing 9-11 am and services following. Burial at Sunset Memorial Park Pennsauken. Arrangements entrusted to May Funeral Home Pennsauken. www.mayfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 25, 2019